Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 255,901 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 255,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,800,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,198,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,437,894. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.55.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

