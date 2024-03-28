Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $179.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $183.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.73. 3,040,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,989. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.28. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,280,190,000 after buying an additional 14,410,073 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,152,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,854,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

