Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME) Insider Tadao Tsubata Acquires 257,000 Shares

Dome Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:DME – Get Free Report) insider Tadao Tsubata bought 257,000 shares of Dome Gold Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,120.00 ($26,875.82).
Dome Gold Mines Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.
About Dome Gold Mines
