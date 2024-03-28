Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.82

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.82 and last traded at $82.68, with a volume of 11005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.49.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.