FLC Capital Advisors Has $298,000 Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 64.3% in the third quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 42,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.21. 4,414,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,365. The company has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.86.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

