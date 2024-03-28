Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 75,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 394,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Specifically, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $153,941.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $153,941.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 887,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,741 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GETY. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.
The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 2.15.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GETY. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 19.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.
