Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.06% of Hologic worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.56. 468,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,493. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

