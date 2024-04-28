Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of OLN opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 71,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $3,770,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,511.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 753,274 shares of company stock worth $40,434,124 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

