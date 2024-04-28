Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.
Olin Stock Performance
Shares of OLN opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Olin has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $60.60.
Olin Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.
About Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.
