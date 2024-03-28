iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Increased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 539.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 59,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 240.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.48. 2,750,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,522. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

