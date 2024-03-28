iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock remained flat at $98.06 during midday trading on Thursday. 2,232,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,803,218. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.37.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

