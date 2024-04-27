K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 258,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,952. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.58 and a 200 day moving average of $156.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.81 and a 12-month high of $188.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $3,924,500 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

