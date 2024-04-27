Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 0.8% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,688. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 844.66, a PEG ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.13.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

