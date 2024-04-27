K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 8,006 Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $125.23. The stock had a trading volume of 847,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

