Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 123,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,908. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $163.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.46.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

