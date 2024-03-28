iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Lifted by CPA Asset Management LLC

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,371 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 5.2% of CPA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,810,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,517,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

