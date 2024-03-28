iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.93. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $109.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

