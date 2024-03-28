Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Raised to $115.00 at HC Wainwright

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRRO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KRRO opened at $88.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.09. Korro Bio has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $97.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

