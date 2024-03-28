Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports.

Matinas BioPharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $0.28 on Thursday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTNB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 59.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 89,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,325,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 29,643 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 52,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

