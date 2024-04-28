Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 315.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Bank of America increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

