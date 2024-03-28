Mitch Silberman Sells 2,115 Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:IDT traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is 13.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
