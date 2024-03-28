Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,057,820 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. HSBC upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

View Our Latest Report on GIS

General Mills Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 3,531,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,693. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.