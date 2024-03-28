Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.51

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 438659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $743.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 65.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

