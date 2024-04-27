Bird Construction Inc. (BDT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Bird Construction stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$19.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,597. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$19.47.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of C$792.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$722.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.7851782 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.06.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

