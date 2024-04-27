Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Issues Earnings Results

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Encompass Health updated its FY24 guidance to $3.86-4.11 EPS.

EHC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,857. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

