Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $8.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 631,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,176 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $3.97.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Trading Up 3.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,314,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 381,555 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $1,510,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

