Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.80

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.80 and last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 111726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.47.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 436,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Old Republic International by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 93,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 9.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 460,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 46.6% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 434,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

