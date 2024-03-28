PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a current ratio of 6.21. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

