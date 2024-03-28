PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 154.63% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
PDS Biotechnology Stock Up 12.2 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PDS Biotechnology by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,148,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 220,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 589,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 92,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 584,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.
