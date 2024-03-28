Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.9% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $527.13. 2,982,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,804,222. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $504.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.48. The company has a market cap of $407.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.