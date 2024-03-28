Procyon Advisors LLC Has $840,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. 95,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $233.42.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

