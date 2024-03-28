Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,779 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 95,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.85. The stock had a trading volume of 283,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,625. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

