Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,703. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

