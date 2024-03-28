Ryder System (NYSE:R) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.62

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.62 and last traded at $119.53, with a volume of 17445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Ryder System Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $86,647,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 528,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Featured Stories

