Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 44.4%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY remained flat at $15.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

