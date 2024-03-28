Short Interest in Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Drops By 44.4%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ryohin Keikaku Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RYKKY remained flat at $15.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $18.12.
About Ryohin Keikaku
