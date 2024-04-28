Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 200 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 598,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 63.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

NYSE TRNO traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $54.13. 611,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 99.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

