Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 461.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 83,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 68,724 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.28. 2,284,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,882. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

