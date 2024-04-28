Addison Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Addison Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,676,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,409,162. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.06.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

