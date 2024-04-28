Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 372 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,693,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $893,890,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,886,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $605,221,000 after purchasing an additional 881,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

