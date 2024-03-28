Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Expands By 137.5%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 137.5% from the February 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

USEG stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 66,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 362,890 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

