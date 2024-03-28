Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX) Shares Bought by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

PFIX stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. The company had a trading volume of 20,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $70.12. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.42.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

