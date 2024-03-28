Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Down 45.3% in March

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,800 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the February 29th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 104.9 days.

Shares of SNMSF remained flat at $25.24 during trading hours on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. This is a boost from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

