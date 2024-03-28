Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

TRNO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.04. The company had a trading volume of 276,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,105. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

