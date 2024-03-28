The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 254.4% in March

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,000 shares, an increase of 254.4% from the February 29th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of GCV stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
