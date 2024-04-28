12,676 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,528,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,609,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,171,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,099,000 after acquiring an additional 282,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 34.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,056,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $469,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,506 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $420,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,545 shares of company stock worth $4,458,430 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.20 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

