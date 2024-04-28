State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 20,457 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter valued at about $6,748,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.39.

View Our Latest Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.