WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 5,525 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 376.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,345,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,894,176. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

