WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,927 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after purchasing an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 539,929 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 370,028 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after acquiring an additional 309,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,772,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,779. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

