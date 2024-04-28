Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.81

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.81 and traded as low as $1.71. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.84, with a volume of 109,796 shares trading hands.

Africa Oil Stock Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $844.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

