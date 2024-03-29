Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.88

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.88 and last traded at C$13.75, with a volume of 250971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.40.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.88. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C$0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 686.52%. The firm had revenue of C$3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.9609375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

