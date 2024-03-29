Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1,296.02 and last traded at $1,308.87. Approximately 752,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,084,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,331.49.

Specifically, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,810 shares of company stock worth $26,107,692. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,271.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,063.26. The stock has a market cap of $614.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. BetterWealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

