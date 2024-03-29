Celestia Price Up 8.2% This Week (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $204.06 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be bought for approximately $15.22 or 0.00021691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Celestia has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,032,657,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,032,657,534.246459 with 173,701,061.996459 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 14.39205593 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $138,584,405.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

